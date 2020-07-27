New Hanover County man killed in early morning wreck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man was killed in a crash early Monday morning, according to NC Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement says Trooper C.M. Lee responded to a single-car crash on Piner Road around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

The trooper says Dekota Gardell Boney, 33, didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Piner Road and Myrtle Grove Road. Highway patrol says the car crossed the intersection and drove through a yard colliding with a tree and then into a house.

No one was hurt inside the home.

Boney was pronounced dead at the scene, according to highway patrol.

Speed and failure to stop for the stop sign were factors in the crash, highway patrol says. They don’t know if the driver was impaired at the time.

Boney was wearing his seat belt, troopers say.