North Carolina man dies trying to save dog in Tennessee lake

HAMPTON, TN (AP) — Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who died trying to save a dog that jumped into a Tennessee lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 52-year-old Eric Jordan jumped into Watauga Lake near Hampton on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The agency says Jordan was on a boat traveling near Fish Springs Marina when a dog onboard jumped into the water.

The boat’s driver slowed down, and Jordan entered the water while it was still moving to try and rescue the animal.

Officials said Jordan began to struggle, and a nearby boater pulled him onto their vessel.

Related Article: South Carolina woman recovering after alligator attack

He was given CPR but didn’t survive.

It’s unclear whether the dog was saved.