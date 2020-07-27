Pilot flies rescue dogs from North Carolina to Pennsylvania

BUTLER COUNTY, PA (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania pilot took off for an important mission over the weekend.

Alan Connor and his daughter went off to pick up two rescue dogs from North Carolina. The volunteer-run was for a nationwide group called “Pilots N Paws” that helps find rescue pets new homes.

“We flew down to New River Airport, Virginia, and the dogs came from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. And there was a driver who drove them about an hour and a half and met us at the airport.”

Both dogs were taken to a local animal shelter and will be put up for adoption.