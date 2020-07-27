Southport-Fort Fisher ferry to reopen by week’s end

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry is set to open back up this week after closing more than seven months ago.



The ferry service shut down in January so crews could work on a $3 million project to repair an aging ramp system.

Work on the project was halted in March due to the coronavirus.

The long-term closure has slowed down business for some in Southport.

Business owners like Kay Jolliff says they are looking forward to the ferry running again as it brings more people into town and helps boost the local economy.

“We do know that the ferry especially in the summer months brings us a lot of commerce to the retail community in Southport and it will make a positive difference,” Southport Trading Company Owner Kay Jolliff said.

The NCDOT says the new ramp should allow things to run smoother and hopefully avoid those accidental failures, which cause the ferry to shut down for nearly a month last August.

While an exact date wasn’t given to WWAY, NCDOT says the ferry will be back open and running by the end of the week.

WWAY will pass along when the ferry officially reopens.