Suit again targets NC private school scholarship program

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Several North Carolina parents have sued to halt the state’s taxpayer-funded scholarship program for K-12 children to attend private schools.

Monday’s filing in Wake County court comes five years after a closely divided state Supreme Court upheld the legality of the private-school grants through the Opportunity Scholarship Program.

The plaintiffs in the new lawsuit say the program violates several portions of the state constitution, including those protecting religious freedom.

They say their viewpoints on religion and sexuality bar them access to publicly funded educational opportunities because conservative private schools that receive the money demand adherence to their views on Christianity and LGBT rights.