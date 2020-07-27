Thalian Hall losing $50K each month it’s closed due to ongoing pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lots of organizations across the Cape Fear are heaving to retool and regroup to recoup significant financial loss cause by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March, Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts has canceled or postponed a number of events which mean loss revenue from rentals and concessions.

Thalian Hall Executive Director Tony Rivenbark says they’ve lost about $50,000 per month.

He’s hoping the state allows theaters to reopen this fall in time for “Driving Miss Daisy” which is schedule for the first week of October.

If that happens, they’re planning on operating at reduce capacity.