Two men hurt during weekend shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured over the weekend, police say.
Police say officers responded to New Hanover Regional Medical Center around 3 a.m. on Sunday in reference to two men who had been dropped off with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
When police arrived, WPD says the victims — an 18 year old and a 22-year-old man — told them the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Hoggard Drive.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.