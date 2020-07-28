Barr condemns ‘rioters’ in much-anticipated House testimony

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Attorney General William Barr is testifying Tuesday in a contentious hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, under fire by Democrats for the Justice Department’s handling of cases involving allies of President Trump and its response to civil unrest across the country.

In his opening statement, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler slammed Barr’s leadership of the department, saying, “In this Justice Department, the president’s enemies will be punished, and his friends will be protected, no matter the cost to liberty or the cost to justice. This administration has twisted the Department of Justice into a shadow of its former self.”

In his prepared opening statement, Barr chided Democrats for painting him as a puppet of President Trump and questioned their motives for calling on him to testify, and during the hearing, he told the panel, “What I’ve been trying to do is restore the rule of law.” In the cases against Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, he said he intervened in an attempt to “rectify the rule of law.”

His testimony before the committee’s 40 members marks his first time appearing before the Democrat-led panel. The Judiciary Committee has been increasingly focused on possible politicization of the Justice Department under Barr’s tenure following episodes involving Michael Flynn, Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, and Roger Stone, his longtime ally, as well as the dismissal of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in the Southern District of New York.

In addition to questions about the Justice Department’s handling of Stone’s and Flynn’s cases, Barr is also being pressed by lawmakers about the federal response to protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.