BLM calls for renewed attention on Brandon Webster shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One family is renewing calls for justice for a man shot and killed by a state trooper last year.

Brandon Webster’s family and his attorney say recent event across our country, including the killing of George Floyd, are a sign that this case needs to be revisited.

Webster’s parents participated in Black Lives Matter of Wilmington’s 9th virtual roundtable in a weekly series.

“The last words I heard my son say to both of us was, ‘Ma, I love you,’ ‘Daddy I’m dying,'” said Webster’s mother Mary Towanda Webster-Reed.

28-year-old Webster was shot and killed by State Highway Patrol Trooper S.A. Collins during a traffic stop outside the Civietown Mini Mart in Supply on New Year’s Day 2019.

“The pain is so hard to bear, and we need justice, this officer needs to be held accountable,” Webster-Reed said.

After his death, Webster’s family and friends took to the streets calling for Trooper Collins to be charged with murder.

In April, Attorney General Josh Stein announced no charges would be filed. Stein said video evidence showed Webster driving toward Collins, who was standing in front of Webster’s vehicle with his gun drawn.

Stein said the trooper had reason to fear for his life, and was justified shooting Webster. The family’s attorney Ira Braswell disagrees, claiming Webster didn’t intend to injure Collins and was instead trying to escape.

“Driving off in my opinion is just you’re resisting unlawful arrest,” Braswell said. “He did not take any action towards the officer, he hadn’t done anything wrong. You really don’t even know why someone is stopping you.”

Braswell blames the media for altering the narrative and believes law enforcement may have tampered with video evidence.

“I am quite sure that the video that I’ve seen is not the original video,” he said.

Braswell says he and Webster’s family plan to take the case to court.

“We are going to take legal action, but I personally want to make sure my case is air tight,” he said. “I feel like it’s pretty much there.”

Braswell also made claims that Trooper Collins is or was involved in confederate organizations, but we have not yet seen any evidence to support this.