Brunswick Co. Schools asks families to take bus transportation survey

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools wants feedback about bus transportation for the upcoming school year with the district’s modified reopening plans.

BCS is asking families to fill out a survey so they can collect information on who will need transportation from home to school and back once the district begins a hybrid schedule which includes remote and in-person learning.

- Advertisement -

The survey is for students who are not participating in the first semester 100% remote learning program.

The district says this information will help the transportation department develop routes for students who will need to ride the bus.