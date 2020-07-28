DA: Not enough evidence for murder charges in man’s death

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says there isn’t enough evidence to prosecute anyone in the death of a man who had been beaten by police officers one year earlier.

WRAL reports an autopsy showed Kyron Hinton died in February 2019 of cocaine toxicity and a neck injury that might indicate homicide.

- Advertisement -

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said she notified Hinton’s family on Tuesday that she would not proceed on any murder charges.

Two state troopers and a Wake County sheriff’s deputy were accused of using excessive force against Hinton in 2018 after responding to 911 calls about a man acting erratically and who was possibly armed.