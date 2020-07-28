Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “HBO’s” limited series “Watchmen” is the leading Emmy nominee with 26 nods.

The series, which captured America’s unease as it faces racial clashes amid a pandemic, was nominated as best limited series and received bids for cast members including Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

A high-energy Leslie Jones helped read the nominees, which included 20 for the Amazon comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for the second spot. Netflix’s “Ozark” came in third with 18 nominations.

The September 20 ceremony will air on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

The prime-time Emmys are the first major entertainment awards to cope with limitations forced by the pandemic.