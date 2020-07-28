Farmer returns prosthetic leg that skydiver lost during jump

WEST ADDISON, VT (AP) — A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who spotted it in a soybean field.

Double amputee Chris Marckres went for a jump Saturday at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison and lost one of his prosthetic legs after leaping from the plane while harnessed to an instructor.

Marckres told NECN his adrenaline was so high he didn’t realized he’d lost it.

When he spread the word on social media about the missing prosthetic, farmer Joe Marszalkowski saw the post, kept an eye out and found it.

Except for scratches, the prosthetic leg was undamaged.