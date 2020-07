OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a beach home in Oak Island.

The fire is located at a home in the 1600 block of E. Beach Drive.

Southport Fire Department posted online that they are assisting Oak Island Fire Department with three homes on fire.

There’s no word yet what caused the fire.

