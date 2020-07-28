ILM gets $21M in federal funding for terminal building expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport has been awarded more than $21 million for their current terminal building expansion.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced two grants totaling $21.1 million to ILM to expand the airport terminal building to accommodate passengers and baggage.

The grants are part of a total of $273 million that the department issued to 184 airports nationwide.

The Airport Improvement Program grants are in addition to the $10 billion in grants DOT issued earlier this year to help airports stay afloat during the COVID-19 public health emergency.