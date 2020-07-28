Major mixed use project planned for Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Two developers with ties to the Cape Fear region are planning a major mixed use development there.

The more than half billion dollar project is coming from Bald Head Island Limited, the group behind Bald Head Island, and East West Partners, who are building Wilmington’s new River Place.

- Advertisement -

It’s called Project Indigo and it’s an extension of Indigo Plantation Marina.

It will be 400 acres of retail, restaurants, apartments, townhomes, residential units and senior living.

It is also slated to have a great deal of green space.

Related Article: Adopt a Senior program takes off in the Cape Fear

Not all of the development is in the city so the group is hoping for annexation. According to the city’s website, the potential tax impact is in the millions of dollars.