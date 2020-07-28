Man accused of spending federal PPP loans on Lamborghini

MIAMI, FL (WSVN) — A Miami man is facing fraud charges after, authorities said, he spent part of nearly $4 million in federal personal paycheck protection loans on lavish resort stays and pricey items, including a luxury sports car worth more than $300,000.

David Hines was arrested on Monday and has since bonded out of jail.

Last Thursday, he said he felt “silly” for receiving a $100 ticket from Miami Police in the Edgewater neighborhood for not wearing a mask in public.

But that citation pales in comparison to the millions of dollars he’s accused of receiving in federal loans given out to those whose businesses are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Justice says Hines committed fraud.

A law enforcement source confirmed this is the same David Hines interviewed last week when fined for violating the mask mandate.

