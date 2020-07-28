Man found dead on Pine Tree Road near Tar Heel

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death of a man that was found on Pine Tree Road near Tar Heel early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the area around 7:30 a.m. with emergency medical services.

Deputies say a man driving through the area contacted the sheriff’s office about the incident.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Zebulon David Nichols, of Fayetteville.

The investigation is continuing pending an autopsy.

Foul play is not suspected at this point.