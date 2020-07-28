Officials: North Carolina deputy shot, suspect killed

CANTON, NC (AP) — Officials say a deputy in North Carolina was shot early Tuesday morning and the suspect in the shooting has died.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the Canton Police Department said the shooting happened on a highway in Canton when the deputy and officers were responding to a report about a disturbance involving a person armed with a gun.

WLOS-TV reports the suspect fired at officers when they arrived, and shot the deputy.

The suspect was then killed during a gunfire exchange.

Officials did not reveal the person’s identity.

The deputy has been transported to a hospital.

Authorities did not provide additional information on the deputy’s current condition.