Pet Pals: Two domestic short-haired cats need a home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– First up a sweet seven month old grey and white domestic short haired cat named Emory. Emory is available for a family who wants lots of love and snuggles.

We also have nine-month old Evans who is a black-and-white domestic short haired cat.

Officer Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services said they are sharing a have been together since arriving at the shelter and they seem to get along great.

They’d make a handsome pair for someone who wants to have lots of companionship and affection.

To meet them, head over the New Hanover County Animals Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They are vaccinated, micro-chipped and spayed and neutered.

County residents can adopt for $70.