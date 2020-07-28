Suspect arrested in 2 North Carolina shooting deaths

LUMBERTON, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man wanted in the shooting deaths last week of two women in the parking lot of a store has been arrested.

The Lumberton Police Department says in a news release that 25-year-old Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green of Florence, South Carolina, was taken into custody on Tuesday by police in his hometown.

Green was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt.

The women were shot and killed last Friday after a man fired into vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces outside of a Family Dollar store in Lumberton.