Twitter gives Trump Jr. a tweet timeout for pandemic misinfo

CHICAGO (AP) — Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday.

The video features pro-Trump doctors telling Americans they do not need to wear masks to prevent coronavirus and saying hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, is a sure-fire way to treat coronavirus.

The video directly refutes advice from Trump’s own medical experts, who have urged people to slow the virus’ spread by wearing masks and cautioned against using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus.

Twitter required Trump Jr. take down the video and put his account on a 12-hour timeout, a Twitter spokesman confirmed Tuesday.