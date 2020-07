CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost veteran punter Michael Palardy for the season.

The team placed Palardy on the reserve/non-football injury list after he tore his left ACL this offseason. Palardy had hoped to play through the injury, but the team decided he needed surgery.

The injury explains why the Panthers signed undrafted rookie Joseph Charlton to handle punting duties last week.