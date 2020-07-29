CFPUA continues no late fees or water shutoff through August

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA will maintain its suspension of delinquency-related service shutoffs and late fees through at least the end of August.

This follows an announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday that he would not extend an executive order that had suspended utility shutoffs and late fees until Wednesday, July 29.

CFPUA began its moratorium on service shutoffs and late fees on March 13.

Over the next several weeks, CFPUA staff will prepare plans to work with customers who may be behind on their bills and to transition to normal operations.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to call CFPUA Customer Service at (910) 332-6550 to discuss options, including interest-free payment plans, for catching up on missed payments.