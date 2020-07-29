Columbus County fair canceled due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County fair is the latest event in the Cape Fear to be canceled due to the coronavirus.

Officials posted on the Columbus County Fair Facebook page Wednesday night about the announcement.

“It was with deepest regret we have to inform you the decision has been made to cancel our fair and activities for the 2020 year due to COVID-19,” the post said.

This is the first time the fair has ever been canceled.