County law enforcement leaders to sign memo on misconduct

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — The leaders of seven law enforcement agencies in western North Carolina’s Buncombe County are expected to sign an agreement on reporting officer misconduct.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that the agency heads will sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday at the Buncombe County Court House.

- Advertisement -

The agreement will be with District Attorney Todd Williams.

It will focus on standardizing the reporting and investigation process for officer misconduct.

He said he would share more information at the signing.

Related Article: Protests break out in Charlotte over death of George Floyd

The agreement will follow in the wake of protests that erupted across the county over the death of George Floyd, a Black man whose neck was pinned under an officer’s knee in Minneapolis.