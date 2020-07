SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital is asking the public to donate cloth masks to give to asymptomatic visitors to hospitals and clinics.

While medical supplies are adequate, Dosher says it is continuing to accept donations of cloth masks to ensure that everyone who visits our hospitals and clinics has an adequate face covering.

If you would like to schedule a donation drop off, call 910-457-3900 or email marketing@dosher.org.