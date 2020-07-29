Fire destroys Oak Island house, damages three others

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Fire officials have released more information about a blaze that destroyed one home in Oak Island and damaged three others on Tuesday afternoon.

The Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 4:00 p.m. to a fire at home at 1603 of E. Beach Drive.

When crews arrived, firefighters say they saw the home fully engulfed in flames. The fire then quickly spread to three neighboring homes, causing damage.

According to the fire department, “the home at 1603 E. Beach Drive was completely destroyed. The home at 1605 E. Beach Drive sustained significant fire damage to the third floor and attic, including the third floor deck, and water damage to the floors below. The house at 1601 E. Beach Drive did not sustain interior damage, however, there was exterior fire damage to the side of the house and the rear porch. There is also fire damage to the walkway from the house to the beach. A fourth house located at 1607 E. Beach Drive also sustained exterior damage only, which was heat damage to siding and windows.”

There was also fire damage to the walkway from the house to the beach.

The fire was brought under control at just before 5 p.m.

OKI Fire says the destroyed home was vacant. Vacation renters were in one of the homes that was damaged and have since been relocated.

No one was injured.

Numerous agencies responded to the fire to assist OKI Fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.