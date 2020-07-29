Judge hears petition to release video containing conversations from fired WPD officers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County judge heard the petition to release video from the Wilmington Police Department on Wednesday morning.

Police say the video features three fired officers who made racially-charged or derogatory comments about African Americans.

The judge ruled to continue the case.

The attorney for two of the former officers pushed for more time and a hearing in person.

The three former officers Kevin Piner, Jesse Moore, and James Gilmore were fired in late June.

Wilmington police say the three men were caught on one of their accidentally activated car cameras, making racially charged or derogatory comments towards African Americans including Chief Donny Williams.

The police department and the City of Wilmington filed a petition at the beginning of July to release that car camera video.

Just a few weeks ago, an attorney for Gilmore filed an appeal for his reinstatement.

The judge set a new date for an in-person hearing for August 27.