New Hanover Co. school board to approve new superintendent on Friday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education is set to approve a new superintendent in a special meeting on Friday.

The meeting will held at 11:00 a.m. at the Board of Education Center located at 1805 S. 13th Street.

The school system says interviews for the job began in late June and interviewees were selected from an initial pool of 41 applicants from 18 states.

Dr. Del Burns has been the interim superintendent since taking over the reins in March from Tim Markley, who resigned in the midst of the controversy surrounding the district’s dealing with sexual misconduct claims.

The BOE voted Tuesday night to switch up the plans for reopening this fall. After more than four hours of debate, the board voted 6-1 to switch to Plan C, a fully remote learning plan.