NHCS releases open house and orientation plans for year-round, non-traditional schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Seven New Hanover County schools will start next week, days after the school board voted to switch to Plan C, a fully remote learning plan.

Codington, Eaton, Rachel Freeman, Snipes Elementary and Isaac Bear will start the 2020-2021 school year on August 4. Southeast Area Technical High School (SEA-Tech) and Wilmington Early College Highschool (WECHS) will start their school year on August 6.

With an earlier start, each school has worked to create opportunities for open house and orientation for their families. Plans for each school’s orientation are below.

Codington: Codington Elementary kindergarten team will hold a drive-up Meet & Greet on Friday, July 31, from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. During this event, the kindergarten team will meet their students and distribute devices and essential paperwork. A virtual open house link will be available on Codington’s website on August 3, 2020, individual grade levels will communicate with parents regarding grade-level specific virtual events.

Eaton: Eaton Elementary will host a two-hour floating Meet & Greet for families on August 3. Parents can pick up devices, paperwork and drop off medications. Schedule for grades are as follows:

Kindergarten: 8:00-10:00 (front parking lot)

3rd Grade: 8:00-10:00 (side parking lot)

1st Grade: 10:00-12:00 (front parking lot)

4th Grade: 10:00-12:00 (side parking lot)

2nd Grade: 12:00-2:00 (front parking lot)

5th Grade: 12:00-2:00 (side parking lot)

Snipes Academy: Each kindergarten through 5th-grade teacher will be calling each of their families beginning this week. Additionally, teachers will be scheduling an individual virtual meeting with their students and their families beginning the week of August 3, 2020, to have a one-on-one orientation and Q & A.The school will deploy devices on August 3 and 4 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Rachel Freeman: Rachel Freeman will host a virtual Open House on July 30. Teachers will be able to establish connections with families and share information about themselves. The school will host a drive-up Meet & Greet and deploy devices from August 3-5.

Isaac Bear: Freshman and Sophomore Orientation will be held July 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. for Freshman and 2:30 p.m. for Sophomores, both orientations will be virtual and utilize zoom as the platform. Orientations for Juniors and Seniors will occur at UNCW campus in King Hall. Junior orientation will be on August 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and Senior orientation will occur August 13, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.. Junior and Senior orientation could be transitioned to virtual depending on capacity guidelines.

SEA-Tech: SEA-Tech will host a drive-thru open house. Additional instructions for the drive-thru event can be found at www.seatech.nhcs.net.

WECHS: Wilmington Early College will host an Open House on August 4, 2020, for 10th graders from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and for 9th graders from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to pick up devices, information from teachers and other pertinent information for virtual instruction.

Families are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing at all in-person and drive-thru events. Face coverings will be available for students who don’t have one.