Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry route to resume service Friday

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The popular Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route will resume service at 1 p.m. on Friday, after the completion of a project to replace the aging cable-counterweight ramp system at both ends of the route.

The $3 million project replaced the old system with an updated hydraulic ramp system.

The schedule, beginning July 31, will be as follows:

Monday-Friday

From Southport: 5:30 a.m., 7, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10:45 and 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45 and 6:15 p.m.

From Fort Fisher: 6:15 a.m., 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10 and 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

From Southport: 7 a.m., 8:30, 9:15, 10, 10:45 and 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45 and 6:15 p.m.

From Fort Fisher: 7:45 a.m., 9:15, 10, 10:45 and 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45 and 5:30 p.m.

All commuter passes with an expiration date of Jan. 5, 2020 or later will be given an automatic extension credit of 208 days to compensate for the closure of the Southport-Fort Fisher route.

As on all NC Ferry System routes, passengers on the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry are asked to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings and staying socially distanced while out on ferry decks or inside passenger lounges.