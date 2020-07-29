NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A North Carlina woman was taking a video of her daughters at a local beach over the weekend when they saw a shark jump out of the water behind them.

Stephanie Brunner, of Maysville, says her young daughters, Jazlynn and Jaidyn, were playing near the shore on Sunday afternoon when what appears to be a spinner shark jumped out the water in the distance.

Experts say those type of sharks are known to leap out of the water and “spin” when catching prey.