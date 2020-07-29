There’s only 1 ride at this year’s SC State Fair — your car

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Officials with the South Carolina State Fair are still planning to hold a scaled-down version of of the event this year in what they’re calling an effort to give the community a bright spot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair announced Wednesday that a drive-thru fair event will be held Oct. 20 and 21 at the fairgrounds in Columbia.

Organizers say the event will be heavy on “unique, car-friendly attractions that highlight South Carolina’s agriculture, history, arts and culture.”

