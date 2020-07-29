UNSOLVED: Flyers to be delivered with pizza on anniversary of Wilmington murder

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thursday marks 14 years since a woman went missing in Wilmington and there are still no arrests in her murder.

You may see her face on a flyer if you order a pizza locally.

On July 30, 2006, Allison Jackson Foy disappeared after leaving the Junction Pub and Billiards on Carolina Beach Road which is now Mad Katz. According to Foy’s sister Lisa Valentino, Foy was recovered with more than 40 stab wounds in a low lying ditch behind an abandoned Mexican Restaurant on Carolina Beach Road. Her remains were found alongside those of Angela Rothen who went missing one year after Allison.

Now, Foy’s family is working on bringing new light to the case.

Foy’s sister, Lisa Valentino, says Community for United Effort for Missing Persons volunteers will be working with local pizza places.

“Any time you call for a delivery or go in to pick up a contact-less pick-up, Allison’s flyer will be attached to that pizza box,” Valentino said.

Valentino said the flyers are an important reminder for the community especially for people who do not know much about her case.

“I think it’s important for a a lot of reasons. One , because there is still no justice in the case. Right? and we want people to be reminded that certainly she deserves justice and also that someone is out there for who’s responsible for the murder,” Valentino said.

These locations will be handing out flyers with pizzas:

Dominos at 4701 College Acres Dr.

Dominos at 1600 Market St.

Pizza Hut at 1401 N Lake Park Blvd.

If you have any information about Foy’s case, please contact Wilmington Police.