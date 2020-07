WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You can now order a Wrightsvlle Beach specialty license.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach says it was a two-year process to make it possible and the plates are available online through the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

You can choose from three plate backgrounds: First in Flight, First in Freedom, and the National/State Motto.