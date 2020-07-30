Boil water advisory issued for parts of Lake Waccamaw

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lake Waccamaw says a boil water advisory has been issued for parts of town.

Water consumers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System in Columbus County are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages due to a leaking water main on Canal Cove Road. Because of this, the town has asking customers to boil their water.

The advisory is from 2600 Canal Cove Road and continues to the end of Waccamaw Shores. It doesn’t include Wooded Acres Subdivision.

The Division of Water Resources say that when water is restored consumers should boil all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation or use bottled water.

Boiling water for one minute should killed any disease-causing organisms.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Consumers should conserve water whenever possible.