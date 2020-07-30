DOT: Top executive’s departure unrelated to treasurer’s call

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the departure of its chief operating officer has nothing to do with State Treasurer Dale Folwell’s call to replace him.

The DOT says Chief Operating Officer Bobby Lewis’ last day is Friday.

- Advertisement -

An agency spokesperson says Lewis submitted his resignation letter nine days before Folwell announced July 15 he wanted the chief operating officer and chief financial officer removed from their jobs.

DOT spokeperson Jamie Kritzer says Folwell hadn’t communicated with anyone at the department before distributing his news release. The current chief financial officer remains on the job.