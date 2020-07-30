Flyers included with pizza deliveries raise awareness for unsolved murder case

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thursday marks 14 years since Allison Jackson-Foy went missing in Wilmington, and there are still no arrests in her murder. Now her family and a local organization are working together to bring new light to the case.

Foy’s sister Lisa Valentino says Foy disappeared on July 30, 2006 after leaving the former Junction Pub on Carolina Beach Road and getting into a cab.

“I hope every single day that maybe somebody will come forward,” Valentino said.

Foy’s remains were found in 2008. A cab driver named Timothy Iannone was once a suspect, but Wilmington Police cleared his name that same year.

Valentino says there have been few updates since, even after new DNA technology was used in her case.

“MVAC was used and unfortunately as far as I know, nothing has turned up,” she said. “There’s a new detective on Allison’s case, so this would be the third detective in 14 years.”

In an effort to solicit previously unreported information about the case, the CUE Center for Missing Persons is working with local pizza chains. Flyers with Foy’s photo and information are being attached to delivery and pickup orders.

“Efforts like this, any kind of awareness campaign always helps generate new interest, new information, and if anything new support for the family,” said Monica Caison, founder of the CUE Center.

Caison says in the past, the CUE Center has held various events to raise awareness for Foy’s case, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way they operate.

“We’ve done kind of everything in the world to promote her, we’ve done balloon releases, candlelight vigils, marches, roadside rallies, on the road to remember tour,” Caison said. “We’ve done a lot over the years to bring her case to an awareness and we’re not able to take the road tour this year to promote her, so we decided let’s get some local companies involved.”

Caison says 4,000 flyers are being distributed across nine Domino’s, Pizza Hut, and Slice of Life locations in the Wilmington area. Slice of Life district manager Danny Rose says he’s glad to help get the word out.

“I have children and it would just be absolutely heartbreaking to have something like that happen to your kid and then still not know,” Rose said.

Valentino says she’s holding out hope that this latest effort to raise awareness will yield results.

“If anybody’s out there who knows anything, please please come forward,” she said. “Maybe you were afraid in the past, you can remain anonymous, but my sister deserves justice.”

Foy’s remains were found along with those of another woman, Angela Rothen. Her case also remains unsolved.

If you have information about either case, please contact Wilmington Police.