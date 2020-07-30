Lawyers: Cooper didn’t need group’s consent for virus orders

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — State lawyers representing North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper say he didn’t need the consent of other statewide elected leaders to issue COVID-19 orders shuttering businesses, limiting assemblies and mandating face coverings.

The attorneys responded on Wednesday to a legal challenge by Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who says Cooper had to get the concurrence of the 10-member Council of State before acting.

Forest sued Cooper earlier this month and wants enforcement of those orders blocked.

A hearing happens next week.

State lawyers cite a law they say lets Cooper act unilaterally when an emergency extends beyond the ability of local governments to handle.