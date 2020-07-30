Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck on Eastwood Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a wreck on Eastwood Road in Wilmington Thursday morning, according to police.

Wilmington police responded just before 10 a.m. to the 800 block of Eastwood Road.

Police say a man on a motorcycle was speeding when a car turned in front of him at the intersection of Eastwood and Tanbridge roads.

He was reportedly ejected from the bike during the crash.

He is now in serious condition at NHRMC, police say.

No word on if anyone will be charged in the wreck.