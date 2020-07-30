New display at Cape Fear Museum to highlight African Americans during WWII

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington may still be closed, but staff has been hard at work behind the scenes putting the final touches on a new exhibit.

The exhibit is called Fighting for the Right to Fight.

It features artifacts, photographs, and oral histories to highlight the African American expereince during World War II, both overseas and on the home front.

The museum is still closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but staff says the display will be ready when doors are able to reopen again.

Cape Fear Museum is located at 814 Market Street.