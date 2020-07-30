Panthers coach stays positive in ‘less than ideal’ situation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have a new head coach, two new coordinators, a different starting quarterback and a roster with more turnover from last season than any team in the NFL.

They haven’t had a practice yet to begin actually installing the playbook, and won’t have a single preseason game to make evaluations on a very fluid roster situation.

- Advertisement -

Oh, and did we mention the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders is about six weeks away? Panthers coach Matt Rhule calls it “less than ideal” but is staying positive in an NFL world where the only thing certain is uncertainty.