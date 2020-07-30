Two men accused of robbing the Piggly Wiggly in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested for robbing a grocery store in Leland, police say.

Leland detectives say Javonte Nixon and Gabriel Perez robbed the Piggly Wiggly on Village Road in Leland back in May.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested the men and charged the two with common law robbery and felon conspiracy.

They are being held under a $25,000 secured bond.

Perez was recently charged with three counts of B&E to a motor vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leland Police at (910) 371-1100.