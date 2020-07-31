1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident

CAMP PENDLETON, CA (AP) — One Marine has died, two injured and eight others are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California.

In a Friday morning tweet, the Marines say the accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts are underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard.

- Advertisement -

All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The Marine Expeditionary Force is the Marine Corps’ main warfighting organization.