19-year-old arrested for shooting into homes, injuring 4-year-old boy in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The 19-year-old man suspected of shooting into a residence and injuring a toddler was arrested Thursday in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to Eagle Wood Loop just after 10 p.m. to reports of a gunshot victim. Prior to their arrival, a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. They determined the boy was shot while inside his home, a release said.

- Advertisement -

Da’Vern Jaquan Inman, 19, of Orrum, was arrested Thursday at the Royal Inn Hotel on Lackey Street. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts each of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy. He was also charged with injury to personal property, the sheriff’s office said.

Inman was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Read more here.