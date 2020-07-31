Brigade Boys & Girls Club unveils community ‘unity’ mural

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is new art work on display in Wilmington.

The Brigade Boys & Girls Club, in collaboration with the Landfall Foundation and local artist Sara Toothman, showcased a new community mural on Friday.

The mural is part of a greater initiative to integrate more of the arts in the programs offered by Brigade BGC and to allow club members to express themselves through creativity.

The mural was inspired and painted by the kids with guidance from Toothman.

“Brigade Boys & Girls Club is delighted to collaborate with the Landfall Foundation on this outdoor mural project. In addition to creating a positive message for our staff and youth, my hope is that the community will also be inspired by is message of unity,” Angie Hill, CEO of Brigade BGC, said.

“At Brigade Boys & Girls Club, we pride ourselves in creating a diverse array of programming to serve the youth in our community,” Keith Whitaker, New Hanover County Executive, said. “It has been a rewarding process to work with Sara and the youth to develop their vision into a beautiful art piece.”

The Brigade BGC is located at 2759 Vance Street in Wilmington.