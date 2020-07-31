Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Bryan Cranston says he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because it contains antibodies.

The actor best known for playing Walter White in AMC’s “Breaking Bad” made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Cranston recorded himself inside UCLA Blood & Platelet Center in Los Angeles making the plasma donation. He says he was infected with the new coronavirus “quite early on” and had mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in his chest and loss of taste and smell.

Cranston urged his followers to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing.