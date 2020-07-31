Devon Scott appears in court on sexual offense charge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former mayoral candidate and community activist Devon Scott faced a judge Friday afternoon.

Scott was arrested Thursday and charged with second degree sexual offense involving Lauren Scott in May of 2015.

In court Friday, the District Attorney’s Office says there was no report to law enforcement about the incident until this week.

The incident came to light on social media when Lauren made several Facebook posts, accusing her then-husband of rape, domestic violence and long-term emotional mistreatment.

The DA’s Office says it was notified Monday, and then alerted Wilmington Police who got in touch with Lauren.

In a Facebook post of his own earlier this week, Devon admitted to the “abuse she suffered in 2015.”

Scott was given a $100,000 secured bond, and will have to wear electronic monitoring if he posts bail.