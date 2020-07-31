Fayetteville homeless outreach sees uptick in veteran evictions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A Fayetteville organization that supports homeless veterans is seeing an uptick in people being evicted from their homes, due to the inability to pay rent.
The non-profit known as Veterans Empowering Veterans (VEV) has been an established resource in the Sandhills region since 2010.
- Advertisement -
Renee Elder, the current Chief Executive Officer of the organization, says they’ve had a busy summer.
“This summer, we’ve seen about a 10 percent increase in homeless veterans coming out of the woodworks,” Elder said. She says these men and women have come from far and near, seeking help, food and shelter.