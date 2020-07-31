Fayetteville homeless outreach sees uptick in veteran evictions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A Fayetteville organization that supports homeless veterans is seeing an uptick in people being evicted from their homes, due to the inability to pay rent.

The non-profit known as Veterans Empowering Veterans (VEV) has been an established resource in the Sandhills region since 2010.

Renee Elder, the current Chief Executive Officer of the organization, says they’ve had a busy summer.

“This summer, we’ve seen about a 10 percent increase in homeless veterans coming out of the woodworks,” Elder said. She says these men and women have come from far and near, seeking help, food and shelter.

